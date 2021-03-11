Cody Dee Ryan Nagel, 27, of Cave Junction, formerly of North Bend, passed away March 3, 2021 in Cave Junction. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James “Jim” Gill Parker, 72, of Coos Bay passed away March 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gary Lee Harvey, 67, of North Bend passed away March 6, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gregory Carothers, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away March 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
David G. Hatcher, 76, of Lakeside, passed away on March 6, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Darrell Irvin Baysinger, 71, of Coos Bay passed away March 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Colum Sorensen, 57, of Coos Bay passed away March 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lyndi “Lyn” Susan Holm, 66, of Coos Bay passed away March 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gary Lee Harvey, 67, of North Bend passed away March 6, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James Gill Parker, 72, of Coos Bay passed away March 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In