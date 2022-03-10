A celebration of life for Esther Pauline Winters, 96, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Bon Appetit Catering and Events Center, 63330 Boat Basin Road in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Celebration of Life for David L. Main, 72, of Coos Bay will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay, 1140 S. 10th Street in Coos Bay. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service will be held for Bill L. Rantz, 80, of Coos Bay, at 11:00 am Saturday March 19, 2022 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. Interment will be at Olive Lawn Memorial Park in La Mirada, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
