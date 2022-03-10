Twyla M. Bartley, 91, of Myrtle Point, died March 2, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Grant Webb, 70, of Bandon, died March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
Robert Walter Breitkreutz, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away March 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jordan T. Smith, 28, of Coos Bay, passed away February 27, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dawn Dixon, 67, of Bandon, died March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
William “Bill” Neil Chamberlain, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Brad Warren Belcher, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away March 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Theresa "Joanne" Running, 91, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Christopher D. Lesco, 51, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Garland Dwight Miller, 91, of Reedsport passed away March 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
