Twyla M. Bartley, 91, of Myrtle Point, died March 2, 2022 in Bandon.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

Grant Webb, 70, of Bandon, died March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon

Robert Walter Breitkreutz, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away March 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jordan T. Smith, 28, of Coos Bay, passed away February 27, 2022 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Dawn Dixon, 67, of Bandon, died March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

William “Bill” Neil Chamberlain, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Brad Warren Belcher, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away March 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Theresa "Joanne" Running, 91, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Christopher D. Lesco, 51, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Garland Dwight Miller, 91, of Reedsport passed away March 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Online Poll

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day food?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments