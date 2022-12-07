March 21, 1931 – December 1, 2022
At his request, no public services will be held for Mahmoud Bayati, 91, of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Mahmoud was born on March 21, 1931 in Tehran, Iran. He passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022 at Pacific View Memory Care in Bandon, Oregon.
In 1960, Mahmoud married Maryan Schmeitzer. They had 56 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. Together they spent time living in many places around the world including Germany, Iran, California and Oregon.
Mahmoud is survived by his sons, Farhad Bayati and Arash Bayati; granddaughters, Makayla Chase, Makenzie Chase and Melanie Bayati; grandsons, Landon Bayati and Logan Bayati; and brothers, Mohammad Bayati and Ahmed Bayati.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
