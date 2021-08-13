June 17, 1933 – August 9, 2021
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Coquille Church of the Nazarene for long-time Myrtle Point resident, Maevene Doris Leep, who died August 9, 2021 in Bandon at the age of 88.
Maevene was born June 17, 1933 in Westlake, Oregon, the daughter of Lovell and Leona (Lamm) Johnson.
She was raised and educated in the Triangle Lake area, and graduated from Triangle High School in 1951.
She met Delbert Leep in Florence, Oregon and they married on February 15, 1953. They moved to Myrtle Point in the early 1950’s where they raised their family.
Maevene was a very active member of the Church of the Nazarene for over 60 years, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. She loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and music.
She is survived by sons, Kerry & Janet Leep and Tim & Julie Leep; grandchildren, Chuck & Monica Leep; Aaron & Staci Leep; Amanda & Zeb Krantz; Michael & Martina Leep; Jessica & Tom Cavanaugh and Jeffrey Leep; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gail Cooke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; son, Paul; and brother, David Johnson.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point 541-572-2524.
