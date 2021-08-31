June 27, 1931 – August 24, 2021
Madonna Dial, age 90, of Calimesa, California, received her angel wings on August 24, 2021. Madonna was born on June 27, 1931 in Waterloo, Iowa.
She was a former resident of Winchester Bay, Oregon for over 25 years and she also volunteered her time to the Eagle's Club of Reedsport, Oregon. Madonna was employed as a School Food Services Director for over 33 years. She loved to watch golf, play cards with her son and build puzzles with her daughter.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, Bud Dial and Jerome Kettman and her two sons, Mark and John Kettman. Madonna is survived by her three children, Amy Williams, Gary Kettman, Callie Atencio and daughter in law, Sherry Kettman. Madonna was blessed with eight grandchildren, DJ, Valarie, and Crystal Williams, Jonathan, Michael, and Destiny Kettman, Amanda and Bronc Atencio; and 12 great grandchildren.
Madonna was a beloved wife, mother, and grandma. She will be forever missed.
