Madeline San Miguel Bracamonte
July 22, 1920 – October 27, 2019
A celebration of life for Madeline San Miguel Bracamonte of Coos Bay will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union St., North Bend.
Madeline was a proud daughter of the State of Texas and the last survivor of her generation. Her father, a cowboy who often left home to drive cattle, told stories of the family's heritage as founding members of their home town, Eagle Pass. Her many nieces and nephews will miss her vivid stories of family history.
In July, a large gathering of friends and family joyfully celebrated her 99th birthday. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her three sons, Charles, Chris, and Edward Jr.; and is survived by her daughter, Carol Vassar, son-in-law Fred Vassar and their 12-year-old Emanuel James.
