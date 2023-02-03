February 20, 1948 – December 16, 2022
Madeline Diane Parks, long-time Bandon resident, died peacefully on December 16, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona at the age of 74. Madeline was born in Bellingham, Washington on February 20, 1948, the eldest of five children to Larry and Virginia Walsh.
She is survived by her two daughters, Erin and Sara; and two grandsons, Asher and Koa. Her husband of 43 years, John Parks, preceded her in death in 2019.
She was loved deeply by family and friends for her warm heart and wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
