June 5, 1958 – October 20, 2020
Mabry Earle DeLong, age 62, of Powers, passed peacefully in Coos Bay on October 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mabry was born June 5, 1958 in Myrtle Point, to Arlie and Wyonell Hendon. She grew up in Powers and graduated from Powers High School in 1976, with a close-knit class that she considered family.
She enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a smile for everybody she encountered. She loved her family beyond measure and was very proud of her children. She had an incredible bond with her grandchildren, Karissa and Tyler that will be cherished forever. She also enjoyed traveling, whether she was by herself, with family, or with friends.
Mabry always had a strong work ethic. She worked at the Humboldt Club in North Bend for 23 years and made numerous friendships throughout that time. Lawana treated her like family and was somebody that Mabry looked up to. She then worked on a cruise ship in Hawaii for a couple of years before moving back home to be closer to family. Once home, she started working at Cherry Creek Floral, which was one of her favorite jobs. Betti took her under her wing and became a great mentor to her. She was very blessed to have such amazing bosses throughout her lifetime.
Mabry is survived by her daughter, Nikki and her husband, Chris Kirkpatrick; son, Charles DeLong; granddaughter, Karissa; grandson, Tyler; great grandson, Bransyn; her brother, Chuck Hendon; sister, LeaAnne and brother-in-law, Glenn St. Pierre; sister, Dierre and brother-in-law, Rodney Davis; numerous cousins, nieces and a nephew, along with their families whom she all loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arlie Hendon; her mother, Wyonell Rolund; and her sister, Michelle Hendon.
Mabry was a friend to everybody that she knew. She will be missed but will always be remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coquille Valley Elks Club, 54942 Maple Heights Rd in Coquille from 1-3pm on December 5, 2020.
