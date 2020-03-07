M. Kriss Anderson, WA7PHI
October 6, 1942 – February 21, 2020
Friends and family gathered at a memorial luncheon to remember M. Kriss Anderson, WA7PHI, 77, of North Bend on Feb. 26, at Bon Apetit in Charleston. The Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Coos County Radio Club were well represented. His ashes shall be scattered where his parents were laid to rest at a later date.
Kriss was born Oct. 6, 1942 in North Bend, Ore., to Andy and Clarice Anderson. He lived his entire life in North Bend and died on Feb. 21, 2020 at Bay Area Hospital.
Kriss graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1960. He worked at Weyerhaeuser at Jordan Point most of his adult life and retired in 2002. After earning his Amateur Radio Operator’s license in 1970 he enjoyed providing communication services to local events as a member of the Coos County Radio Club. He volunteered with the North Bay Fire Department and in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Kriss is survived by his son, Michael Anderson of Falmouth, VA; daughter, Sheri Kearns of Honolulu, HI; his sister and brother-in-law, Sheri and Richard Maze of Pendleton; and two grandsons.
The family suggests memorial contributions in honor of Kriss be made to the Coos County Radio Club, PO Box 698, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or to Coos County R.A.C.E.S., Inc, c/o Dell Mansker, 2248 Maple Street, Myrtle Point, OR 97458, Attn: Coos Co. ARES/RACES. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
