February 11, 1961 - November 5, 2020
A small funeral service with the family has been held for Lynn Suzann (Hopper) Yager, 59, of Coos Bay. She will be buried with her late husband, Robert Ellis, at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.
Lynn was born February 11, 1961 in North Bend, the daughter of Raymond and Wilma (Eldridge) Hopper. She was raised and educated in North Bend and graduated from North Bend HS in 1979. Lynn's favorite job as a teenager was working at Lucky Steer. Lynn worked with her sister-in-law at a laundry service. Lynn also worked at Safeway in customer service. Her last job was at the Coos County Courts in Coquille where she was in charge of jury selection. She filled her office and the juror room with her cheerful personal touches and where anyone who walked into her office knew her favorite color was orange.
She married Daniel Gorman in 1981. Together they had three daughters, Heather, Emalee, and Lacey. They later divorced. In 1992 she met and Married Robert Ellis and they welcomed a 4th daughter Alyssa, and combined families. Together they raised their nine children. After Robert passed away in 2003, Lynn was blessed to marry again in 2007 to Richard Yager who cared for her up to the end of her life.
Lynn was always someone who very easily made friends. She was a confidante to many. She had a loving, nonjudgmental way about her that drew people in.
As a mother to her four girls and “Grammy” to her six grandchildren she was a safe haven. She loved each of her girls and grandkids to the fullest and spent time invested in each one of their individual lives. She truly found her family to be her life’s biggest and best accomplishment.
She was a strong women who dealt with a nearly 30 year cancer diagnosis in the most graceful and courageous way. She never let her illness get in the way of how she lived each day. She lived her life being present in the moment with those that she loved.
Lynn touched many lives and it is regrettable that her service could not be attended by so many of her dear friends. Memories, pictures, and condolences of Lynn can be shared online at grammylynnyager.blogspot.com.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Yager; daughters, Heather and James Johnson (children, Lincoln and Myla), Emalee and Jess Seybolt (children, Whitley, Layton, Harper), Lacey Gorman, Alyssa and Cory Pritchett (daughter, Austin); mother, Wilma Hopper; sister, Terry and Jamie Evans; brothers, Keith and Laurie Hopper, Wayne and Patty Hopper; and many nieces and Nephews
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray; brother, David; husband, Robert; and nephew, Kevin Hopper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In