Feb. 18, 1939 - May 19, 2019
A celebration of life service and reception for Lynn Dale Wilbur, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay.
Lynn was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Lone Rock, Ark., to Vernon and Gertrud Wilbur. He passed peacefully at home Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Lynn served in the U.S. Air Force as a first class airman during the Vietnam War. Once discharged from the military, Lynn utilized his skills in the private sector for ITT where he worked all over the world, traveling to interesting places in the Far East and Middle East, Europe, and Puerto Rico until deciding to launch his own electronics business in Porterville, Calif.
Because of his love of the Oregon coast, Lynn and Gertrud retired in 1995 to Coos Bay, where he shared his expertise of electronics by helping other small business owners in the area who became dear friends. Lynn was known for having an inquisitive mind, always fixing things for others.
Lynn enjoyed fishing, sailing, and traveling with his motorcycle and motor home friends. On most mornings, he could be found in his home office drinking coffee, watching Fox News as an avid “news junkie,” and texting his grandchildren whom he adored.
Lynn is survived by the love of his life of more than 29 years, Gertrud Calleja; children, Michael and wife, Jennifer Calleja and Alexandra and husband, Easy Bearden; grandchildren, Christina Kasad, Kathy and husband, Antoine White, Alex and Christian Calleja, Samantha and Sandy Bearden; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Evalina, Aaliah Lynn, Antoine Jr., and Gabby; cousin, Ray and wife, Cindy Hamilton of Coos Bay; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Gertrud Wilbur; and siblings, Wes, Nadine, and Arlene.
Memorial contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to either Point Man Ministries, PMM, P.O. 1045, Coos Bay, OR 97420; or South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420. For more information go to www.pointman101.org and www.schospice.org
Flowers can be sent to Coos Bay Chapel.
The family would like to express its appreciation to the medical staff at Bay Area Hospital and the nurses at South Coast Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com or theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In