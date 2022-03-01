April 26, 1946 – February 23, 2022
A memorial will be held for long time Bandon resident, Lynda Tigert, on March 19, 2022 at 2 pm at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
Lynda was born April 26, 1946 in Fresno, California, the daughter of Jesse and Vera Patterson. She died February 23, 2022 in Bandon at the age of 75.
She was born and raised in Southern California, where she met and married Ernest Lee Roy Tigert on February 6, 1965. They moved to Bandon, Oregon in 1979. She started out selling AVON then in the late 80s went to work at the Bandon Cheese Factory before she took over ownership of Fashion Time, previously known as Fashion Crossroads.
She also enjoyed canning, crocheting, reading, and cooking. Her favorite retirement activities included her Golden Retrievers and her dahlias, sharing both with neighbors and family.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest; her son, Timothy Tigert and his children, Kimburly, Tessa, Amanda and Brianna; her daughter, Stacey Tigert and her children, Victoria, Matthew, Raelynn and Andrew, and Mark’s son, Samuel Tigert. She is also survived by her half-sister, Cathy Nichols from Idaho.
She was preceded in death first by her parents; then her son, Mark Tigert; and most recently her sister, JoAnn Rush.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
