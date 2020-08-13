Lyle G Marrington

August 4, 1956 – July 8, 2020
Lyle was born August 4, 1956 in Portland, Oregon to Don and Jean Marrington. He passed away July 8, 2020.
Lyle attended and graduated from Brookings Harbor High School. Throughout his life he worked at the local mill and in the logging industry. Most recently Lyle was a commercial fisherman working on several boats and then becoming the owner and captain of the F/V Tammyran and then the F/V Free Spirit.
He enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife, Debbie. Hunting for mule deer and elk with his family and friends was a yearly tradition. He thoroughly enjoyed the special memories of hunting with his grandparents, parents, brother, family and friends in Eastern Oregon at special spots called Coyote Springs and Reynolds Creek. Lyle loved gathering around the campfire and he would be the first to get it going, was always seen gathering wood and putting another log on the fire.
Lyle will be dearly missed and leaves behind his loving wife, Debbie of 27 years; stepson, Sean; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Katelyn; sister, Lou Anne and husband, Carl and their children, April and Carl Robert; brother, Lonnie and wife Deanna and their children, Tyler and Alaura and husband, Alex; an aunt, uncle, several cousins, and many friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Matthew K. Marrington.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In