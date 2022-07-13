Lydia Verches San Jose
September 6, 1941 - July 8, 2022
Lydia peacefully began her journey to heaven on Friday, July 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Lydia was born in San Francisco, California to Delfino and Rosario San Jose. She was the third child of eight children. She attended Catholic school and Polytechnic High School in San Francisco. She married Patrick McGarity in 1960, and had three children. She was a stay at home mom until they divorced, and Lydia moved from California to Oregon, where she took various jobs to support her three children by herself. She took various classes at Southwestern Oregon Community College to expand her skillset. She worked at the Coquille Public Library. Although she only had a GED, she became a valued and respected employee for her work ethic and her attention to detail while maintaining the mechanics of labeling, filing, book binding and repair, and maintaining card catalogs manually. Later she worked at the Frame Stop in Coos Bay, where she cultivated her creative talents with handling framing various art; paintings, photography and creating shadowboxes for family heirlooms.
She loved music, and enjoyed sophisticated musical tastes from Marvin Gaye to Miles Davis, a lifelong appreciation she passed on to her children. Living in San Francisco afforded her the opportunity to see many of the greats of our time. Her chosen musical anthem to her family was “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” She was also known for her formidable green thumb gardening skills. She not only enjoyed gardening, especially with flowering plants, but was known for repotting and reviving the house plants of less talented gardening family members. She also enjoyed crocheting and calligraphy.
Lydia’s greatest love was her family which took precedence over all else, and whom were the recipients of her unconditional love, pride and joy. “Nana.” enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, Spencer the grand-dog, and providing daycare for children of friends. Her favorite gifts to receive on her birthday, Mother’s Day or Christmas were photographs of the members of her large and loving family and her small home is full of pictures. Most importantly, Lydia was known for her giving, radiating love, and her warm, personable manner.
Lydia is survived by her son, Edward McGarity of North Bend, OR; daughter, Tish Johnson, husband, Ron and grandsons, Thomas of Coralville, IA and Scott of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Rosalie McGarity, husband, Greg Aldridge and step-granddaughter, Bailey of North Bend, OR; grandchildren, Michael McGarity, wife, Kristen and great grandchildren, Evan, Bentley and Reece of North Bend, OR; granddaughter, Stefanie Lane, husband, Frank, and great grandchildren Arthur and Frankie, San Rafael, CA; granddaughter Kelsey McGarity, North Bend, OR. Siblings, Delia Carvalho, husband, Conrad of Santa Rosa, CA; Gloria Muniz, husband, Brian of Gridley CA; Miguel Garcia of Santa Rosa, CA; Ricky Garcia, wife, Mel of Marysville, CA; special niece, Bonnie San Jose of Citrus Heights, CA; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosario and Delfino San Jose of San Francisco, CA; brothers, Ben San Jose and Delfino San Jose Jr. of San Francisco, CA; and sister, Delfina Nathan of San Francisco, CA.
Visitation was held at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th St. Coos Bay, OR on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 am. Funeral mass at 11:00 am. Private family Internment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Coos Bay, OR directly following the funeral. Reception at the church in the Parish Hall following Internment. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
