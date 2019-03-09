Try 3 months for $3
Lulu Mae (Ames) White

White

Feb. 21, 1927 – March 4, 2019

Lulu was born Feb. 21, 1927 in Calif., She passed away March 4, 2019 in Coos Bay.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Marta Montgomery; sons, Mark and wife, Diane White, and Paul and wife, Sheila White; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leslie “Jack” Ames, Leroy and wife, Goldie Ames; and sisters, Leora Anderson and Linda Tretter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; son, Brian; one sister; and one brother.

Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

