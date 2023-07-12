Luella “June” Phillips Service Notice

A potluck celebration of life reception for Luella "June" Phillips, 91, of Coos Bay, who died May 23, 2023 in Coos Bay, will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1-4 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 1290 Thompson Road Coos Bay. Private burial was held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
