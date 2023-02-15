A Celebration of Life for Lucy M. Cleveland, 72, of Coos Bay will be held from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd Street in Coos Bay. Everyone is invited to join family and friends to toast Lucy. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Cleveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In