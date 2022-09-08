March 14, 1944 – September 3, 2022
Lucritia “Trish” Lee Harrelson Haley was born on March 14, 1944 in Santa Ana, California, soon followed by Powers (childhood), Myrtle Point (raising family/business), Florence (raising family/business), North Bend (business/retirement), Redmond (retirement) and finished her journey in Roseburg, Oregon, where she received her angel wings on September 3, 2022, at the age of 78.
Trish grew up in Powers, Oregon with her mom, Alta Clark; dad, Wes Clark; sister, Fayetta McCall; and bonus siblings: sister, Roxie Metzler; brother, Rich Clark; and sister, Karen Hess.
Trish attended beauty college in Portland with dreams of becoming a beautician. She returned to Powers and worked at the B & R restaurant where she was soon swept off her feet by her true love, Larry Haley.
Trish and Larry married in Powers on July 6, 1963 and she became bonus mom to sons, Lee and Paul Haley. Daughter, Gina Haley-Morrell and son, Scott Haley soon joined and completed the Haley family. Trish and Larry just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in July.
During her life, Trish was best known as the glue that held all the things together. In addition to being extremely independent, adventurous, loving, kind, generous and living life on her terms, she was the devoted and supportive wife of a log trucker, business co-owner of Haley & Haley, L & L Repair and Oceanway Transport, room mother at her children’s schools, Girl Scout leader, sorority sister, devoted and loyal friend and the most amazing mother and grandmother imaginable. She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her and was an incredibly loving friend and mentor to all.
In addition to spending time with family and friends, she loved to read, garden, paint, travel, cook and entertain.
Upon retiring, Trish and Larry closed their businesses, sold their home in North Bend, bought a motor home and spent 8 years on the road travelling the United States. The kids said they’d never last that long on the road, but in true Trish Haley fashion, they enjoyed life to the fullest chasing dreams and sunsets.
Trish was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Harrelson; dad, Wes Clark; mother, Alta Clark; sister, Roxie Metzler; and son, Paul Haley. She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Lee (Tami); daughter, Gina (Joe); son, Scott; 13 grandchildren, Curtis and Michael Haley (Lee), Hanah, Ryan, Cody and Jaidan Haley (Paul), Teran and Trennon Smith (Gina), Justin, Christopher, Benjamin, Evan and Kienna Haley (Scott); and 10 great grandchildren, Kyron, Kellyn, Piper and Penelope (Teran), Cora and Ronen (Michael), Henry (Curtis), Oli (Trennon), Grant and Bett (Justin); in addition to numerous extended family and dear friends.
Trish Haley can be summarized as the best comfort food that you’ll ever experience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, PO Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296, where two of Trisha’s grandchildren received services.
Please join us Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:30 pm at Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Rd, Coquille, OR to honor our amazing Trishie (a.k.a. Fred) on her farewell party. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
