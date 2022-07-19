Lucille Rose Easley

February 24, 1932 – July 10, 2022

Lucille was born February 24, 1932, in Marshfield, Oregon and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, at her home in Happy Valley, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Joe Easley. Survivors include three daughters and their husbands, Becky & Norman Whitten, Terri & Tim Baltus, and Patti & Tom Timothy; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a gift to support Lucille’s favorite cause, the Liberty Theater in Astoria, Oregon would be appreciated. https://libertyastoria.org/



Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments