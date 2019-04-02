Lucille Maxine Van Burger

April 5, 1929 – Feb. 25, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for L. Maxine Van Burger at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the North Bend Masonic Lodge, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend.
L. Maxine Van Burger passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in Coquille of advanced Alzheimer's dementia.
Maxine was born April 5, 1929 in Modesto, Calif., to O. Owen Willson and Violet E. White. The family moved to Coos County during Maxine’s childhood years. She lived most of her life in Coquille, where she graduated from high school in 1947, married Wayne A, Van Burger June 30, 1947 and raised their three children.
They provided their children a good life growing up in Coquille. Maxine worked outside the home in a couple of capacities. She graduated from nursing school with her licensed practical nurse degree and worked at the Coquille Clinic. She went on to work for Dr. Robert Ley, optometrist excelling in her job as she was truly a people person. She never knew a stranger as she always managed to make people smile with her great sense of humor. Dr. Ley used to say, “Half his business was because people loved to stop by and visit with her.” She was a strong woman who loved her family and was always willing to go the extra mile for them. She enjoyed going to Coquille High School sporting events even after her children had graduated. Every Friday night she would be in the bleachers cheering on the home team.
She loved and was a very active member in the Order of the Eastern Star, Beulah Mystic Chapter No. 6 for more than 60 years. Maxine also loved being a longtime active member of Beta Sigma Phi, Chi Chapter Sorority. She was a member of the First Christian Church, the Eagles and the Myrtle Point Lyons Club where you would see her serving up hamburgers at the Coos County Fair.
In her retirement years she became the designated driver for many of her friends taking them to various appointments and shopping trips. She loved helping others and had a hard time turning down anyone who needed a helping hand.
Her love of life included shopping, making applesauce which was appreciated by her family and her grandchildren’s friends, her various dogs throughout the years, feeding the neighborhood stray cats, and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She lived a full and prosperous life and loved Coos County and the people who lived there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gerald Willson; her husband, Wayne A. Van Burger; and a granddaughter, Dara L. Hatcher.
Maxine is survived by a daughter, Kathleen R. Reeves and spouse, Gary Reeves of Seaside; sons, Wayne A. Van Burger Jr. and spouse, Susanne L. Van Burger of Coquille and John O. Van Burger and spouse, Carol Hopwood of Bend; grandsons, Jon Reeves of Scapoose, Jamie Reeves of Scapoose, andTy A. Van Burger of Portland; granddaughters, Evynn B. Van Burger of Las Vegas, Neveda, Kaitlyn J. Hennessey and spouse, Brad Hennessey of Tualatin, Lauren L. Hager and spouse, Christopher R. Hager of West Fargo, N.D., and Wendy A. Hatcher of Bend; great-grandsons, Emery J. Hager, Brooks R. Hager, Finn W. Lyons, Copelan J. Hennessey, and Dante Hatcher-Vasquez; great-granddaughter, Hayes O. Hennessey; and numerous family members who loved her and referred to her as “Max."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maxine’s name, designated for the Coquille High School Scholarship fund, in care of Wayne Van Burger, 58952 Old Beaver Hill Road, Coquille, OR 97423.
