Lu Howard Noggle

Sept. 13, 1929 – June 21, 2019
A celebration of life for Lu H. Noggle, 89, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Ave., in North Bend with pastor Tony Brown, officiating. A private burial will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Lu was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Hot Springs, S.D., to Leon Russel and Mattie Ethel (Mulkey) Noggle. He passed away June 21, 2019 in Green Acres.
Lu was a graduate of North Bend High School. He joined the United States Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska then Fort Lewis, Wash. He married Sharon Dolores Erwin in 1951.
Lu was the owner and operator of Green Acres Hand Dug Wells. He was a member and held posts of the grange for more than 60 years, a loyal supporter of the VFW, KIDS wishes and more. He also was a longtime member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of North Bend.
During his free time, Lu enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Norma Noggle of Portland; sons, Barrett and wife, Maple Noggle of North Bend and Garth Noggle of Vancouver, Wash.; sister, Julia McBride of Green Acres; brothers, Burl and wife, Miladean Noggle, and Richard and wife, Betty Noggle, both of North Bend; and sister, Joyce and husband, Harry Posey of Virginia.
Lu was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Noggle.
Memorial contributions in Lu’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Ave., North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In