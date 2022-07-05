Lowell Kreutzer

July 6, 1927 – June 24, 2022
Lowell was born on July 6, 1927 in Bandon, Oregon. He passed away on June 24, 2022 in Grants Pass, Oregon.
He was a lifelong resident of Langlois, Oregon, owning and leasing several ranches. He operated dairy, beef, and sheep ranches, and later hauled hay and rock. After buying the Sweet Jersey herd in 1967, he raised production to seventh highest in the nation by the mid 1970’s. He was also proud of hauling 81 loads of hay from the Klamath area in six months. He loaded on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, unloaded on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and slept on Sunday. He retired from hauling hay at age 70 and rock at age 80.
He is survived by five children, Susan Silva of Eureka, CA, Ed and Mary Anne Kreutzer of Myrtle Point, OR, Kathleen and Roger Meader of Payette ID, Rhett Kreutzer and Jodi Fields of Langlois, OR, and Colleen and Rick Roberts of Maple Valley, WA; grandchildren, Matt, Lisa, Deborah, Louis, Court, Wade, Karlynne, Justin, Cole, Brittany, Evan, and Ciara; and eighteen great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his significant other, Carrie Eggert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Olive Farrier Kreutzer; children, Karlynne and Joseph; siblings, Lloyd Kreutzer, Ruth Cope, Kenneth Kreutzer, and Anne Tomlinson; former wives, Betty, Joanne, Phyliss, Jean, and Pat; and significant other, Evelyn.
Services will be held at 11:00 am at the Langlois Community Church, followed by graveside services at Denmark Cemetery. The family asks that if possible anyone that drove truck with him drive the trucks in procession from the church to the cemetery. Following the cemetery, a celebration of life, with barbecue and potluck, will be held at the Langlois Cheese Factory on July 30, 2022.
Donations in his name may be made to the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
