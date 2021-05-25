July 28, 1920 – May 17, 2021
At her request, no services will be held for Lovely Beth Leeper, 100, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory in Coos Bay.
Lovely went by Beth but was known by most as Nanny to her family and friends. She was born on July 28, 1920 in Corvallis, to Gustavos Read and Mabel (McNabb) Read. She passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Beth graduated from Waldport High School, where she met Dave Leeper. They were married July 5, 1941 and were married 57 years before his death. Beth always had a smile on her face and could easily strike up a conversation with almost anyone. She loved gardening, camping, swimming, traveling, watching sports and clamming but most of all she loved being with her family.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Judy Johnson and her husband, Dick; granddaughters, Julee Yoakam and husband, Jeff, Renee Hacker and husband, Ray, and Shelly Johnson and husband, Mike, all of North Bend; grandson, Scott Haresnape and wife, Leann of St. Helens; granddaughter, Sherry McFarland and husband, Friend of Enterprise; great grandson, Justin Yoakam and wife, Kylee of Sisters; great granddaughters, Jessica Guido and husband, Wes of Roseburg, and Tristan Wirebaugh and husband, Klint of North Bend; great grandsons, Casey Ferguson of North Bend, Cody Ferguson of Portland, Seth Johnson of North Bend, and Kai Johnson of Coos Bay; great-great grandkids, Brenden and Keira Yoakam, Shaye and Devree Guido, Caden, Alana and Brody Wirebaugh, and Gunner Johnson; and special friends, Robert and Tammy Lounsbury.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Leeper; daughter, Frankie; grandson, Steven Haresnape; and five siblings.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
