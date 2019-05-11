Louise P. Jones

Sept. 3, 1921 – April 28, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Louise Pavillard Jones, 97, of North Bend, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave. in North Bend, with Pastor Israel Jurich presiding. Desserts and coffee will be served in the social hall following the service. Cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematorium in Coos Bay. A private family inurnment at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend will be held at a later date.
Louise was born Sept. 3, 1921 in Paradise, Texas to Louis and Mary Pavillard. Following a short illness, Louise died peacefully on April 28, 2019 tenderly cared for by the devoted staff at Life Care Center in Coos Bay.
Louise grew up in Texas, and she married Gerald Jones Feb. 12, 1940. They were proud parents of two children: daughter, Janell and son, Jerry. Louise and her sister Margaret worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, and after World War II, they applied for a transfer to “someplace green!” Their wish came true, and they were stationed in linked-together Pullman cars on a mountainside near Oakridge, where they were dispatchers for the Southern Pacific. Gerald had been working on a reconstruction project in Hawaii, and joined the family in Oregon on his return.
The Jones family lived in Albany for many years, and they operated Albany Plumbing and Heating before relocating the business to Beaverton. With their children grown, they eventually retired to Bend. Louise was involved in the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, and was honored as member of the year for her service of more than 5,000 hours of volunteering.
Due to Gerald’s health concerns, they moved to North Bend in 2002 to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Janell and Carlton Conner. Gerald passed away in 2003.
Louise loved living in Oregon, and she was totally devoted to her family. She had a real zest for living, she was thrilled to visit Maui again when she was 90, she loved to play Mexican Train, and her favorite TV show was “Jeopardy.” She was a loving mother and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren: September, Sharman, and Craig. Louise was their beloved “Mama Lou.”
Louise is survived by her daughter, Janell Conner; her son, Jerry Jones; her grandchildren, Sharman Conner and her husband, John Serres, Craig Conner and his wife, Brenda Reddaway, and September Conner; her brother, James Fox and his wife, Brenda; her sisters, Wana Beth Vickrey and Sandra Hathaway; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her sister, Margaret; her daughter-in-law, Cynthia; son-in-law, Carlton Conner; and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, The Alzheimer’s Association, Central Region Office, 777 NW Wall St., No. 104, Bend, OR 97701.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
