June 15, 1932 – October 14, 2021
At his request, no public services will be held for Louis W. Brock, 89, of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory in Coos Bay. A private family inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.
Louis was born on June 15, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to William and Grace Fanno. He passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 at his home in Coos Bay.
Louis grew up in Coos Bay. He married Yvonne E. Van Elsberg and they were married for 65 years. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Longshoreman with ILWU Local 12 for 40 years. His hobbies included metal detecting, hunting and fishing.
Louis is survived by his son, Tom Brock and his wife, Dana of Coos Bay; son, Lonas Brock and his wife, Cindy of Roseburg; son, Kenny Brock of Lakeside; and daughter, Laura Brock of Longview, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
