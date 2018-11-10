July 10, 1928 - Nov. 5, 2018
A celebration of the life of long-time Bandon resident, Louis Eugene Franyi, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn) in City Park.
Louis was born July 10, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Louis and Julia Bacsa Franyi. He died Nov. 5, 2018 in Bandon, at the age of 90.
He was raised and educated in Hammond.
He married Rosemary Zilai July 22, 1950.
He worked as an electrician for Inland Steel, retiring as an electrical general foreman.
In 1991, they moved to Prescott, Ariz., where he served as a councilman and was the Mayor pro-tem.
In 2001, he and Rosemary moved to Bandon where he was a member of the Lions Club, served again as a councilman. Louis worked as a ranger for Bandon Dunes for eleven years where he was known as “Sweet Lou”.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary; daughters, Sharon Safley and Charlotte Franyi; grandchildren, Jennifer Livovich, Jason Franyi, Erika Brechbill and Jonathan Safley; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah, Louis Franyi, Jacob Woerner and Julian Safley; great-great-grandson, Jaxson Franyi; sisters, Isabelle Anderson, Rosemary Yuhasz, and Dorothy Ecsi; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Kirleis; sister, Irene Conforti; and brother, Alex.
Friends may leave condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
