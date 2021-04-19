August 1, 1932 – April 5, 2021
Lorraine Nickson was born to Herbert and Mary Detman in Glassport, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1932. In 1949, she moved to California and met her husband Bruce, who she married in July of 1950. They were married over 70 years.
Lorraine was retired from Retails Clerks of California and later would work at the Elks Club, San Luis Obispo as a waitress during lunch hour. She was well loved by all her customers and co-workers. She and Bruce loved to travel together and full time RVed for 20 years. Making two trips to Alaska and travelled all over the rest of the US, settling in their RV in Deming, New Mexico. They moved to Coos Bay in April of 2015. She was a member of Family Life Center Church of God in Coos Bay.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Herbert; and sister, Isabell (Mickey). She is survived by her husband, Bruce of Coos Bay; son, William (Laura) of Atascadero, California; daughter, Andrea (Michael) of Wilmington, Ohio; daughter, Renee (Barry) of Coos Bay; sister, Phyllis Bickerton of Findleyville, Pennsylvania; along with 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Family Life Center Church of God on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
