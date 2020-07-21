Lorna Aelene Jewell
April 17, 1927 – July 11, 2020
At her request no formal services will be planned for long-time Bandon resident, Lorna Aelene Jewell.
She was born April 17, 1927 in Portland, the daughter of D.J. Stewart & Florence Jean Watson Dick. She passed away July 11, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 93.
She loved to rock hound and was the president of the Pebble Pushers Rock Club. She sewed and modeled for Meyer & Frank. She loved to sail, camp and nature in general. She rehabilitated and trained injured wild animals.
She is survived by her son, Michael E. Jewell; daughter, Darlene L. Wallhood; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In