Loretta Ann Brammer

May 18, 1983 – December 10, 2022
A celebration of life for Loretta Brammer, 39, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, January 14 at Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty Street in North Bend.
Loretta was born May 18, 1983 in Coquille to Robin (Crosby) and Banner Huntzinger. She passed away peacefully December 10, 2022 surrounded by her darling daughters and family, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Loretta was a loving mother of three beautiful daughters. She was well known for her consistent, sacrificial and compassionate nature. She was loyal to her friends and family and always took time to help children and animals in need. A mission trip to Brazil made a life-changing impact on her.
She was creative and adventurous and loved the ocean and riding horses and the Coos County Fair, but above all, Loretta loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her father, Banner Huntzinger; mother, Robin Parrish; daughters, Katherine, Josselyn and Madison Brammer; and many friends and family that adored her.
Loretta was preceded in death by grandma Anna; grandpa Marvin; grandma Bernice; grandpa Raleigh; uncle Johnny; uncle Steve; and dog, Sophie.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
