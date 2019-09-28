Sept. 17, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2019
Lorene Kinsey Miller - At 11:05 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019 we lost our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend Lorene Miller.
Lorene lived in Coos County since 1947 where she settled in Myrtle Point with her husband Robert Kinsey (Bob) and children Linda Kinsey Ellison, Larry Kinsey, and later Karen Kinsey, and Judy Kinsey Baker. They lived happily in Myrtle Point until Bob died at an earlier age.
Lorene later met Les Miller who was also widowed with four children: Carol Miller Knight, Ron Miller, Janet Miller Corbett, and Vickie Miller Dulc, when his wife Lela Miller passed away at a younger age. Lorene and Les were married and each inherited four more beautiful children. What a blended family they had. They had a busy, happy, fun life.
One of the highlights of their relationship was when Les was elected Coos County Sheriff, and watching the kids grow up and go off to marriage, college, France. The love they shared from all of the grandkids, great-grand kids and great-great grandkids, they had. Les passed away in 1991, they had been married 30 years. Lorene continued to love to spend time with grand kids, and travel. She lived with her daughter Linda Kinsey Ellison until she passed. We will miss you Mom, go with God. Love is forever.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at First Christian Church in Myrtle Point.
