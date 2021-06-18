September 29, 1930 – June 12, 2021
Loren Francis Chase, 90, was born in Fairview, Kansas, on September 29, 1930. He died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Capitol Medical Center, Olympia, Washington.
Born to Orville and Ola Chase, he had three siblings, an older brother, Kenneth Chase; a younger sister, Vera Brock (deceased) and a younger brother, Marion Lyle Chase. He was married to Marjorie Alice (Curtis) Chase for 59 years (August 1, 1948 – February 13, 2007).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; his daughter, Pamela McCormick, and his sister Vera Brock. He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Randall and Constance Chase, Rodnall and Maria Chase, and Timothy and Gwen Chase; his eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and his long-term partner, Ruth Mercer.
Loren was a devoted family man whose career as a truck driver kept him on the road a lot. But when he was home, he was always trying to do things with the family, working on many projects from building a canoe, woodworking - building clocks and furniture, and making porcelain dolls with Mom to grinding mirrors for a homemade telescope. For vacations: trips to the mountains, camping and fishing. He was a smart and very personable father who made friends wherever he went. Even driving a truck did not stop him from making friends, as he was an advanced ham operator who could send Morse code at 20 words a minute while driving down I-80, all while earning numerous Million Mile safety awards.
Loren loved history and devoured books, always learning something new. In retirement, he was constantly getting together with his friends for a good meal and conversation. He touched a lot of people in his life and will be missed dearly.
A Memorial Service was held at Mills and Mills Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. An additional memorial will be held in Coquille, Oregon, later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a Hospice Care of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In