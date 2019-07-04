Loren "Dean" Warner

June 12, 1937 – June 24, 2019
Lakeside recently lost a dear friend, dedicated community advocate and former mayor, Dean Warner at the age of 82. He passed away June 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Wulfy Beach in Lakeside.
Dean was born in Coquille to Loren Bruce Warner and Velda Beatrice (Brown) Warner.
Dean was raised in Powers. After graduating from Oregon State University's College of Pharmacy and he worked for many years at Tiffany’s Drugs in Eugene where he became chief pharmacist and chief operating officer. He was instrumental in introducing generic drugs statewide. Dean was president of the Lane County Pharmaceutical Association, the first non-charter president of the Delta Rotary Club, and had many more titles to boast about. He later moved to Reedsport and purchased Umpqua Drugs, where he also introduced generic drugs.
Everywhere Dean went he was instrumental in establishing programs to improve and fund the community, such as DuneFest in Winchester Bay. Dean moved to Lakeside in 1987 and became involved in politics, eventually becoming mayor, serving for three terms. During his time as serving as mayor, he had the University of Oregon conduct a study for tourism in Lakeside, which resulted in the establishment of Wulfy Beach.
Dean will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Dean is survived by his wife of 12 years, Laina Warner of Lakeside; sons, Steven and Paul Warner of Eugene; stepchildren, John Luo of Coos Bay and Cindy Cook of Washington state; and several grandchildren. Dean loved children and never lost his temper with them.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
