Lorell Hopkins Smith
November 30, 1933 - February 2, 2020
Lorell Hopkins Smith, 86, of Camas Wash., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his home, Fairgate Estate.
Lorell was born in Corvallis, Oregon, the son of Carroll and Lorene Moore Smith. He attended Philomath schools, and graduated in 1952. He joined the Army and Army Reserves 1952-1960.
He met the love of his life Norma Jean Wilson at the Cottonwoods Dance Hall of Lebanon in 1954, and were married later that year in Salem. They have four children, Melani 1955, Lonny 1958, Bradley 1963, and Bethleen 1967.
Lorell graduated from OSU with a Master's in Education and provided School District 9 of Coos Bay with more than 31 years of faithful service.
He was an avid horseman and shared his passion with family and friends throughout his lifetime.
A devoted Christian, he was a longtime member of Hauser Community Church and Lebanon First Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service is planned, but currently on hold due to the Coronavirus requirements.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, you may do so in honor of Lorell Smith for continuing education to Fairgate Estate, 2213 NW 23rd Ave., Camas, WA 98607.
