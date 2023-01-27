November 30, 1948 – January 10, 2023
A celebration of life for Lon Lee Samuels, 74, of Coos Bay, was held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay.
Lon was born November 30, 1948 in Portland, Oregon to John William and DeElda (Altig) Samuels. He passed away peacefully in his home January 10, 2023 in Coos Bay.
While attending the University of Oregon, Lon met the love of his life, Colleen Glenn. They were married December 6, 1969 in Portland. Later, Lon graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon.
Following graduation in the summer of 1971, the couple moved to Coos Bay for Lon’s “summer job”. That job led to Lon practicing architecture in Coos Bay for over 40 years.
Lon and Colleen loved to sail and were proud members of the Coos Bay Yacht Club. He was also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Committee for Architecture in Education, and was appointed by the Oregon State Fire Marshal to the Building Codes Appeals Advisory Board.
Lon is survived by his son, Alex Samuels and girlfriend, Crystal Larson; daughter, Karolyn Samuels; and grandchildren, Christina Picking, Elexis Samuels, Ceiara Parrish, Carmen Samuels, Cameron Samuels, Martell Baughns and King Bernhardt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Samuels.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
