August 18, 1933 – January 7, 2021
A graveside service for Lois Marie Wharton, 87, of Coos Bay will be held at 2pm, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Lois was born August 18, 1933 in Canadian, Texas, to Samuel Finus and Grace Caroline (Smith) Stump. She passed away January 7, 2021 in Salem.
Lois moved to Harper, Oregon in 1934. She married Tom Wharton in 1950 and together they raised four children. The family moved to Coos Bay in 1968 and called Coos Bay “home” for over 48 years. Lois worked at the Pony Village Payless store from 1969 to 1985. She loved to travel, seeing much of the United States in retirement.
She leaves behind her son, Jerry and wife, Laura of Hauser; daughters, Pennie Walter of Salem, Peggy Porter and husband, Preston of Salem, C. Jeanie Stafford and husband, Dave from Gig Harbor, Washington; as well as 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 2 due this spring.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and granddaughter, Lacey.
Memorial contributions in Lois’ name may be made to the Hauser Fire Department, 93622 Viking Lane, North Bend, OR 97459
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
