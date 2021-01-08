May 4, 1946 – January 4, 2021
Lois Louise Miller, 74, was born May 4, 1946 in North Bend to parents Joe and Peggy Lessard. She passed away January 4, 2021 in North Bend.
Lois served in the U. S. Army in the early 70’s at the end of the Vietnam conflict. She lived in Reno and Boulder, Nevada returning to North Bend with her husband, Gary Miller in 1974. Many will remember Lois as the “Dairy Queen Lady” who had a joke for every customer.
Lois is survived by her brother, Daniel Lessard of Coos Bay; sister, Caroline Martin of Boulder City, Nevada; and her cousin Pam Michalios of Vancouver, Washington.
No services are scheduled at this time.
