Oct. 3, 1927 - Aug. 4, 2018
A graveside service will be held for Lois Elaine Serviss at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 27, at Ocean View Memorial Park, 1525 Ocean Blvd NW, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Lois was born October 3, 1927 in New Salem, Morton County, N.D. She went to be with the Lord Aug. 4, 2018, while resting peacefully in her home.
For full obituary visit HoranCares.com.
