Lloyd Dean Lorenz
March 23, 1937 – March 14, 2020
Technical Sergeant Lloyd Dean Lorenz, U.S. Air Force (Retired), 82, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital. Lloyd was born on March 23, 1937 to the late Leo Sr. and Lavonne (Engle) Lorenz in Lemmon, South Dakota.
After high school Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician and volunteered for three tours of duty in Vietnam, where he earned two bronze star medals. After 23 years of service he retired from the Air Force in 1971 and later began a second career as a computer operator at Bay Area Hospital. He retired from the hospital after 29 years in 2016.
Lloyd was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, and enjoyed bowling at North Bend Lanes, volunteering at Hillcrest Elementary School, joking around with his amazing friends, and cheering for the Miami Dolphins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Sr. and Lavonne; his brother, Leo Jr.; and his sister, Carole.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nhu Mai (Nguyen); brother, Bob (Bev); son, Robert (Mong); and grandchildren, Rubianna and Lance.
A funeral mass will be held at a future date at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend, Oregon. Inurnment will be at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
