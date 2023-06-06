Lisa R. Cobb Service Notice

A memorial for Lisa R. Cobb, 56, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Please RSVP to Samantha, samanthalcobb@gmail.com

Lisa was born February 20, 1967 in Folsom, California. She passed away May 20, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

