July 1, 1959 – March 4, 2022
Lisa Grace Pageler was born July 1, 1959, in North Bend, Oregon, and passed away on March 4, 2022. She was a resident of Scappoose, Oregon.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pageler; parents Calvin and Norma Hamlin; and step-brother Michael Champagne. She is survived by her brother, Mark Hamlin (Doreen), and her cat, Petey.
Lisa and her husband Mike married in 2000, and enjoyed traveling, taking the opportunity to see the sights while visiting friends in the western U.S. She loved Mike very dearly. Both Lisa and Mike enjoyed to read and learn, and had a deep sympathy for those in need. Lisa loved the fact that Mike was a union organizer for the Service Employees International Union (Local 503), sincerely caring for the working class as well as the less fortunate and out-of-luck.
Lisa and her sister-in-law Doreen were exceptionally close, and enjoyed a wonderful friendship from the first time they met. She also deeply loved her nephew, Markus Hamlin; nieces Hilary Pike (Scotty) and Haily Sargent (Colton); and “grandkids” Hudson, Callahan, Scotlyn, Coleman, and Hayes.
At her request, no service will be held.
