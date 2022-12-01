October 6, 1943 – November 18, 2022
Linn McNutt, a man of few words.
Linn was born October 6, 1943 in North Bend, Oregon to Hazel Ernestine Anderson McNutt and Lawrence Linn McNutt. He attended Eastside grade schools and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1961.
Linn and brother, Warren joined the Army together and both married and started families. Some years later, he was divorced. While working at Weyerhaeuser, he was in a terrible accident where he was caught between a boulder and a log.
I could never remember his job title so his dad would say “just remember tender-hooker”. Got to love these boys!
Fishing and hunting were fun for Linn. The Coos Indians gave him something to look forward to until he couldn’t walk so well anymore.
Linn is survived by his wife, Donna Rider Perkins McNutt; children, Mike McNutt (Bea), Anita Clark, Eugene Perkins, and Arron McNutt (Stephanie); sister, Arleen Perkins; brothers, Warren, Stanley (Bev); 6 grandchildren; and a very special friend, Jason Hoffman.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
