Linda Sue “Lyn” Phillips-Maine
June 12, 1950 - January 26, 2020
A celebration potluck for Linda “Lyn” Phillips-Maine, 69, of Coos Bay will be held starting at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at Madison Street Community Church, 417 Madison Street in Coos Bay.
Lyn was born June 12, 1950 in Kelso, Wash., to Dale Phillips and Margaret Mable Maynard. She passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Coos Bay.
The family later moved to the Coos Bay area, where Lyn graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968. She went in to the nursing program at SWOCC at the urging of her grandmother, Garnet Phillips and obtained her nursing license where she served for 48 years. She wanted to continue to make it 50 years, but her life was cut short. Lyn loved her job and was great at it; she was respected by coworkers, doctors and patients. She was kind, patient and had been known to sneak a hello kitty tattoo on a friend before they woke from anesthesia.
Lyn married Steve Maine Sept. 12, 1978 on a trip to Fallon, Nev., (on a motorcycle). “On the way home, with no reservations and ice cycles on my mustache, we slept in the lobby of a motel in Susanville. It was early in the morning”- Steve. That was the beginning of 42 years of marriage. Soon after, Steve was stationed in Guam, where the couple lived for two years. Lyn ran the hobby complex at the naval communication station. When they returned, they had two children, Ashley and Sean and three grandchildren, Rozalyn, Addyson and Nicklas.
Lyn had a very busy life and loved it that way. She enjoyed stamping, calligraphy, bunko, being up at her yurt, and spending time with her family. She supported her kids in any dream or interest they may have had, which led to her becoming a Camp Fire leader, taking piano lessons, Job’s Daughters, being at every soccer game, track meet, cheer event and many other adventures. She was well respected and known to go out of her way to make your day a bit brighter, whether that be taking a friend to lunch, a handmade “Thinking of You” note or a quick shoulder massage. She will be forever loved and missed in our lives.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
