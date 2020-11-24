The daughters of Linda Short share her passing on November 20, 2020 in Roseburg. Linda was born in Portland, Oregon to Raymond and Doris McCrea Schwartz. She shared her childhood with brother, James Schwartz, who continues to lives in Portland with his wife Linda.
Linda married Stephen Short in July of 1960, then had three daughters, Jenny and Dan Van Rooyen, Vikki and Earl Pennington, and Valerie and Jerry Boggs. She has 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a caring, loving and energetic mother and grandmother. She was known for her fun gifts, wonderful smile and love of all holidays. As her daughters stated, “She was the glue that held the family together.”
Steve moved the family to Coquille for work in 1970, where Linda and Steve enjoyed raising their children. Linda and Steve were devoted to one another, and she excelled at caring for Steve after his illness. Linda went on to become a nurse, working shortly for Coquille Valley Hospital, then moving on to various care centers throughout the county. Linda enjoyed the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, PEO, and being a Councilor for the city of Coquille for eight years. Linda was an avid fundraiser and absolutely loved the city of Coquille. She put her full efforts into making Coquille attractive to visitors and a great place to live. She had a great passion for a possible carousel in Coquille and worked tirelessly to raise money and awareness for its inception. Linda was involved in many activities and had many friends whom she cherished dearly.
Linda will be incredibly missed by her family and friends. A small family graveside service will be held in Portland, Oregon on November 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in Coquille in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Coquille Valley Art Center.
