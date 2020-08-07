Linda Rose Muldoon died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 with her husband and two daughters by her side at her home in Casa Grande, Arizona. Approaching her 82nd birthday, the proud matriarch of the family.
She is remembered for her caring spirit and genuine kindness that touched all who were blessed to make her acquaintance. She lived her life as a strong, independent woman and will be remembered for her unwavering grit, determination, and love.
Linda is survived by her loving husband and committed soulmate, John Muldoon; her five children, Sherri O'Connor of Coos Bay, Tony Garcia of Fort Collins, CO, Michael Garcia of Colorado Springs, CO, John Garcia of Turlock, CA, and Teresa Spaulding of Castle Rock, CO; her stepchildren Ricky Muldoon, Carol and Tim Nicholson; her daughters-in-law, Jennifer Garcia and Shannon Garcia; son-in-law, Terence O'Connor; grandchildren, Jennifer Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Melissa Garcia, Rich Ostendorf, Kyle Garcia, Megan and Tyson Tsubota, Daniel Flora, Jacob Garcia, Sarah Garcia, Alex Garcia, Allison "Rose" Garcia, Ashlynn Garcia, Kayla Garcia, Wyatt and Nathalia Spaulding, and Elodia Spaulding; and two great-great grandchildren, Akari "Rose" Tsubota and Olivia Spaulding
