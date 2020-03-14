Linda Rae (Kinikin) Giles
September 16, 1947 – February 14, 2020
No services will be held for Linda Rae (Kinikin) Giles, who died Feb. 14, in Coos Bay.
Linda was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Garden City, Kansas, to Everett and Pauline Kinikin, and lived for most of her life in the Bay Area. Linda was part of the Baby Boom generation, which meant that she, along with many other kids who lived on Minnesota Street in Englewood, were transferred from grade school to grade school because of overcrowding. Before going to Marshfield Junior High School, Linda had attended Harding, Englewood, Blossom Gulch and Bunker Hill elementary schools.
When Linda was 9 years old, she was joined in the family by her sister, Jerri, and two years later, her brother, Russell (Rusty). Linda was a proud, loving and fiercely protective older sister to her siblings for the rest of her life.
Linda graduated from Marshfield High School in 1965. An excellent student, she also was a fine musician, playing the piano and accordion. She also excelled at vocal music, and at Marshfield was accepted into Miss Helen MacPherson’s choir and Madrigal Singers.
Linda attended college after high school and worked for years as a pharmacy tech. She also worked as computer lab assistant at Marshfield and an editorial assistant and writer at The World newspaper. Prior to her job at The World, Linda had won a national writing contest and won a trip to participate in a writing seminar in New York City, where she got to meet Dr. Norman Vincent Peale.
Linda’s was not an easy life. She survived childhood abuse and, as an adult, started an Adult Children of Alcoholics group in Coos Bay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and ex-husband, Ron Giles. She is survived by her sons, Greg Giles and Shawn Giles, of Coos Bay; sister, Jerri Bastow, of Coos Bay; brother, Russell (Karen) Kinikin, of Crescent City, Calif.; and grandchildren and other relatives.
Arrangements were under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131; Bayareafunerals.com.
