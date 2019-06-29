Linda M. Burt

Aug. 17, 1949 – June 25, 2019
A Mass of Christian burial for Linda Burt, 69, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Sts. Ann and Michael Catholic Church in Myrtle Point. Burial will follow at Roseburg National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at the Myrtle Point Chapel of Amling/Schroeder.
Linda was born Aug. 17, 1949 in San Diego, Calif., to Fred and Norma (Trudo) Mann. She died June 25, 2019 in Coquille.
She grew up in Baldwin Park, Calif. She worked for Acorn Engineering and Rain Bird Industries as a source and mechanical inspector, retiring in 2013. Linda married Michael Burt Nov. 1, 1986 in Las Vegas, Nev.
She loved crocheting and making and collecting dolls, she owned a porcelain doll making studio as well for many years. She and Michael were founding members of the Monrovia, California Street Festival. They moved to Coos County in 2013 and settled in Myrtle Point in 2015.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael of Myrtle Point; children, Lisa Cook of Utah, Sean Tippett of Coquille, and Michael Tippett of California; sister, Sharon Teyler of Myrtle Point; grandchildren, Aaron, Katlynn, Michael, Robert, Koryn, Jordyn, Daniel, Haley, Seth, Tyler and Kelsea; and four great-grandchildren
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
