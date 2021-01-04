August 20, 1940 – December 13, 2020
Linda Louise Nielsen, age 80, passed away peacefully December 13, 2020 due to complications from Dementia. She was born August 20, 1940 in Oakland, California, to Henry and Evelyn Nielsen. In February of 1960 she married Richard McKenzie who preceded her in death. Linda married Paul Rosenberg in 1970.
Linda loved working with her hands; she knitted, crocheted, sewed and worked with wood, crafts and miniatures. Linda loved to write and penned two books, Galaxy 313 and Micro Tonal Healing. Linda was proud to have earned a doctorate in Philosophy, cultural anthropology from John F. Kennedy University at the age of 65.
Linda had four children, Scott McKenzie (Susan Johnson), Richard Darnell (Frieda Coggeshall Balavage), Wendy McKenzie (Mark Rekate) and Heidi Rosenberg (Michael Melchior); grandchildren, Katherine, Gabriela, Sean, Kiley, Lucas and Cody.
Linda is survived by her brother, Rod and wife JoAnne Nielsen and their six children; brother, David Nielsen and son Sean (deceased); and brother Richard and wife Kathe Nielsen and their two children.
She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. She is missed by all.
