July 8, 1947 – May 9, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Linda L. Philbrook, 71, of North Bend, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the South Coast Hospice Bereavement Center, 1620 Thompson Road in Coos Bay with pastor Mike Barnard of Shoreline Community Church officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, with a private family inurnment to take place on a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff, Calif.
Linda was born July 8, 1947 in Red Bluff, Calif., to William Cyril Philbrook and Erma Jean (Hinkle) Philbrook. She passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Linda worked for South Coast Hospice and Palliative Care as an administrative assistant for 10 years and enjoyed being of service for families during difficult times. Her hobby was calligraphy and she would make wedding invitations as well as personal notes for hospice.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Brooke Reiber and her husband, Mark of North Bend; son, Michael Dinsmore and companion, Carmen Cosgul of Coos Bay; mother, Erma Jean Philbrook of North Bend; and grandchildren, Garrett Reiber, Carson Reiber and Channing Reiber, all of North Bend.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Philbrook Jr.; and brothers, Dennis Philbrook, Arthur Philbrook and James Philbrook.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name and sent to 2228 12th Court, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
