April 14, 1947 – September 17, 2020
At her request, no public services will be held for Linda Lee Tate, 73, of Coos Bay. A tribute was held on September 29, 2020 at her favorite beach with family and friends.
Linda was born April 14, 1947 in Santa Monica, California to Donald and Mercedes (Novak) Tate. She passed away September 17, 2020 at her home in Coos Bay. She was found with her sweet cat, Maxine curled up beside her. She looked very peaceful.
The widow of Howard Gonding, she is survived by her niece, Crystal Flory; nephews, Matthew Pinner and Justin Tate; great-nephews, Nicholas Shorts, Zachary Pinner, Nicholas Flory, Dominick Flory, Alexander and Benjamin Tate; and great-niece, Isabel Tate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131
